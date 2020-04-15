William Hosek
HEBRON, IN - William "Billy" Hosek, 65, of Hebron, formerly of Crown Point, passed away on April 11, 2020. He is survived by his wife: Terrie Lee Hosek; Children: Chad (Katie) Hosek, Sean (Megan) Hosek, Tracey (Jared) Roy, Tricia (Dave) Hanrath, and Torie (Paul) Morris; 13 Grandchildren, and Sister: Kim Hosek. Preceded in death by his parents Henry and Virginia Hosek and his brother: Jimmy Graden.
Billy loved his family dearly, he was a former welder/fabricator, and member of the Crown Point F.O.E. He enjoyed puzzles, dogs, fishing, the Smoky Mountains, his Honda Goldwing, and Stroh's beer. A celebration of life in Billy's honor will be announced at a later date.
"May he rise in Glory, and rest in Paradise."
Arrangements entrusted to CROWN CREMATION.
