× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELK GROVE, IL - William I. Bielski, 91, passed away peacefully on May 1, 2020 in Elk Grove Village, IL. Preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Helen (nee Kula), who passed away in 2002. Survived by his sons: Thomas, Raymond (Denise), and Brian (Kelly); grandchildren: Leslie (Sean) and Mason; great grandchildren: Britanie, Karleigh, Kyle and Brandon. He was also preceded in death by his parents: William J. and Harriett Bielski, and his brother, Leonard (Elsie). Bill, a graduate of East Chicago Washington, was an accomplished pianist who had his union card at the age of 13 in 1941, as there was a shortage of professional pianists during World War II.

He played and toured professionally for 20 years with highlights being an emergency medical replacement with Lawrence Welk during a Chicago tour. He also played with Johnny Kay and recorded on Benny Strong's album: That Certain Party.

Bill served in the Special Services/Entertainment division of the U.S. Army from 1946-1948, playing on the Army's baseball and basketball teams touring the US, Pacific and the Far East. He also entertained the generals in the officer's club on the piano.