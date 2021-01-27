William J. Babincsak

April 14, 1933 — Jan. 23, 2021

PLAINFIELD, IN — William J. Babincsak, 87, of Plainfield, (formerly of Crown Point), passed away on January 23, 2021. He was born to John and Helen (nee Herrick) Babincsak on April 14, 1933, in Hammond, IN.

Bill was preceded in death by his wife of over 60 years, Joan C. Babincsak, and a son, John Babincsak. He is survived by his children, Linda (Mike) Burke, Mark (Maureen) Babincsak and Renee (David) Samburg. He leaves behind many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Bill graduated from Crown Point High School. After school, Bill joined the U.S. Army and was active during the Korean War. After the army, Bill held a number of sales positions in the food industry. Upon retiring, he found pleasure in driving a bus and assisting patients of Franciscan Health. Bill was a Sunday school superintendent for several years and was also an avid golfer. He was an enthusiastic fan of the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago White Sox. Mostly, though, Bill loved spending time with his family.

Visitation will be Friday, January 29,2021, from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 5:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. A private burial will take place at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. www.burnsfuneral.com