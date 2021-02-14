June 17, 1938 - Feb. 10, 2021

GRIFFITH, IN - William J. Bach, Sr., age 82 of Griffith, IN passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at home. He was born on June 17, 1938 in Charles City, IA to the late Cletus and Nellie (nee Hargrove) Bach. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Marge (nee Bach) Bach; loving and supportive children: Russell (Kathy) Bach, Donna (Donald) Hammond and Bill, Jr. (Sandra) Bach; nine adoring grandchildren: Natalie (Joe), Alyssa, Rachel (Brandon), T.J., Michael (Kelly), and David, Sarah, Kallie (Ryan) and Jonathan; seven great grandchildren; brothers: Dick (Judi) Bach, Cletus (late Gloria) Bach and Ron (Diane) Bach; godchildren: nieces, Debbie and Tammy, and nephew, late Donny Bednar; numerous other nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by sister, Mary Lou; granddaughters: Amanda and Raven; son, Daniel; brothers, Bob (late Martha) and Gene.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at 12:00 noon at St. Mary Church, 525 N. Broad Street, Griffith, IN with Rev. Keith Virus officiating. Burial to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Schererville, IN. Visitation at the FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN will be from 3:00 pm to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, February 15, 2021 and from 11:30 a.m. until time of Mass at the Church on Tuesday morning.

Bill retired from L.T.V. Steel Company after over 30 years of service. He was a U.S. Army Veteran. He enjoyed family and friends with great times at Shafer Lake for 26 years and taking his family on pop-up camper trips from Yellowstone Park to Washington D.C. He also liked bowling and playing golf. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Mary Church Family Services in Griffith or The Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ (P.H.J.C.) in Donaldson, IN. To share an online condolence, logon to www.fifefuneralhome.com.