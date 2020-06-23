× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CROWN POINT, IN - William J. Balcerak "Billy Balls", age 68, of Crown Point, IN passed away peacefully at VNA Hospice of NWI on Friday, June 19, 2020. He was born January 27, 1952 in Gary, IN and graduated from Lew Wallace High School, Class of 1970. He served for six years in The National Guard out of Gary, IN.

Billy is survived by his siblings: Daniel T. (Debbie) Balcerak of Crown Point, IN, Thomas (Denise) Balcerak of LaPorte, IN and Catherine (Tim) Munchenburg of Hobart, IN; nieces and nephews: Jeanne (Matthew) Newton of Miller Beach, IN, Julie (Christopher) Smith of Fishers, IN, Sara Schultz of Valparaiso, IN, Daniel (Amber) Balcerak of Valparaiso, IN, Jennifer Munchenburg of Valparaiso, IN, Melissa (Matthew) Glowski of Valparaiso, IN, Lisa Balcerak of Portage, IN, Nicole Balcerak of Michigan City, IN, Thomas (Sonia) Balcerak of Valparaiso, IN, and Brian Balcerak of LaPorte, IN; uncle, Jerome (Carol) Balcerak of Baytown, TX; and cousins: Kim, Carrie, Dee Dee, Brett and Cherie.

Billy was preceded in death by his parents: William T. and Patty Lou (Hewitt) Balcerak; uncle and aunt: Steve and Leona (Balcerak) Sirko; cousin, Robert Sirko; and nephew, Timothy Munchenburg.