William J. (Bill) Spiewak is survived by his wife of 31 years Janet (McKesson), daughter Lauren (Tom) Mendez, five grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents William S. and Dorothy J. Spiewak and son Mark W. Spiewak. Bill retired from Praxair, Whiting, IN after 32 years. He was also a reserve police officer and worked for Emergency Services in Calumet City, Il for more than 25 years.
Bill passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side.
There will be a memorial mass at St. Andrew the Apostle in Calumet City at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 11, 2018.