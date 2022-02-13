William J. Brant, Jr.

Shaped by a sense of duty and patriotism, he joined the Navy, serving as a Lieutenant in the Pacific fleet. During his service, Bill married his college sweetheart and, now, beloved wife of 68 years, Edna. Stationed across the Pacific, including in Honolulu and Tokyo, his time in the Navy fostered a great love of traveling and adventure. Bill and his family explored the globe, often with him in the pilot's seat, eventually spending many years at their favorite Florida hideaway. Alongside flying and traveling, he was an avid outdoorsman - enjoying the camaraderie out on the water and the hunt. Always a builder and visionary, Bill embraced his entrepreneurial spirit and founded Brant Construction, the company to which he dedicated his career and channeled his passion for building his community. His work was merely an extension of his life. Vibrant, gregarious, and a true friend, Bill invested in and built up his community as well as the people around him. An eternal optimist and always there to lend a hand, he faced every challenge with a smile and wink.