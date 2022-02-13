MUNSTER, IN - William J. Brant Jr., 91, of Munster, IN died peacefully, surrounded by friends and family, on February 5, 2022. Beloved family and business man, Bill leaves a legacy of love, community, zest for life, and respect for a well-made Old Fashioned. Born in Hammond, Bill was a proud graduate of Hammond High and Purdue.
Shaped by a sense of duty and patriotism, he joined the Navy, serving as a Lieutenant in the Pacific fleet. During his service, Bill married his college sweetheart and, now, beloved wife of 68 years, Edna. Stationed across the Pacific, including in Honolulu and Tokyo, his time in the Navy fostered a great love of traveling and adventure. Bill and his family explored the globe, often with him in the pilot's seat, eventually spending many years at their favorite Florida hideaway. Alongside flying and traveling, he was an avid outdoorsman - enjoying the camaraderie out on the water and the hunt. Always a builder and visionary, Bill embraced his entrepreneurial spirit and founded Brant Construction, the company to which he dedicated his career and channeled his passion for building his community. His work was merely an extension of his life. Vibrant, gregarious, and a true friend, Bill invested in and built up his community as well as the people around him. An eternal optimist and always there to lend a hand, he faced every challenge with a smile and wink.
Bill is survived by his cherished wife, Edna Brant; and his three children: Cathy (Thomas), Jeffrey (Victoria), and James (Alecia). He is also survived by brother, Jack Brant (Judy); as well as five grandchildren: Sarah Gray (Phillip), Cathryne Elizabeth, William Barnt, Nicholas Friedrich and Taylor Victoria;and two great-grandchildren. The family gives its heartfelt thanks to all his loyal caregivers, especially Sandra McHenry for her dedication, compassion, and southern charm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church, 8955 Columbia Avenue, Munster, IN 46321. www.kishfuneralhome.net