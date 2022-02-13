ST. JOHN, IN - William J. Curley Jr., age 85, of St. John, passed away February 8, 2022. He graduated from Bishop Noll High School, class of 1954. William worked as a police officer for Gary Police Department.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Catherine. William is survived by several cousins and other extended family.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 from 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point. A Mass of Christian burial will take place on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 1 W. Wilhelm St, Schererville, IN. Interment St. Michael Cemetery. www.burnsfuneral.com.