WHEATFIELD, IN - William J. DeGoey, age 76, of Wheatfield, passed away Monday, August 20, 2018. He is survived by his wife of 55 years Francine (nee Seyssens) DeGoey; daughter Denise (Michael) Connolly; sons Anthony and Kenneth (Cindy) DeGoey; grandchildren: Brendan (Erin), Patrick, Joseph, Matthew, Madison, Daniel, Benjamin, and Stephanie; great grandchildren Lillie and two more on the way; brother Wayne (Jeanette) DeGoey; sister Marylou (Bill) Hultgren and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents John and Anna and brothers James and Melvin.
Funeral services will be held at the FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 8580 Wicker Ave. in St. John on Saturday, August 25, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. Burial Assumption Cemetery in Glenwood, IL. Friends may meet with the family on Friday at the funeral home from 4:00-8:00 p.m.
Bill retired 14 years ago from Hackett Engineering after 37-1/2 years. He never sat still as evidenced by his enjoyment of gardening and building. He was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather. Donations in his name to the American Cancer Society would be appreciated. www.fagenmiller.com