William J. Grin

Feb. 14, 1945 – April 27, 2022

GRIFFITH - William "Bill" J. Grin, 77, of Mesa, AZ, and formally of Griffith, IN, died suddenly after recovering from a hernia surgery on April 27, 2022.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon Klein Grin; children: Kristine (Rick) Sobczak, Leo Grin, Carl (Kimberley) Grin; grandchildren: Mitchell Sobczak, Matthew Sobczak, Bryan Sobczak, Zachary Grin, Taryn Grin, Carson Grin; sister, Mary (Dan) Charleston; brothers: David Grin, Larry (Judy) Grin; sister-in-law, Necia Wilson; nieces and nephews: Dawn (Kelly) Anderson, Philip Anderson, Danny Charleston, Joey Charleston, David (Stephanie) Grin, Debbie Cyrek, Mark (Ashley) Grin, Katie (Chad) Meyers, Emily (Dan) Kremp, Christopher Grin, Sherri Grin, Stephen (Cindy) Eckles, Carol Fike; many great-nieces; great-nephews; and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Margaret (Butala) Grin, formally from the Eastside of Chicago; brother, Robert Grin; sister-in-laws: Darlene Grin and Francine Grin; nephew, James Eckles.

Bill worked at Wisconsin Steel and Acme Steel for a combination of 25 years in the steel industry before retiring and moving to Mesa, AZ.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Thursday, May 5, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at White Funeral Home located at 921 W 45th Avenue, Griffith, IN. At 7:30 p.m. there will be a eulogy and time for sharing memories of Bill.

In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital https://stjude.org

Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 6, 2022, at the Carmelite Monastery at 1628 Ridge Road, Munster, IN 46321 at 10:00 a.m. followed by internment at St. John – St. Joseph Cemetery at 1547 167th Street. Hammond, IN 46320.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be held later in the fall at Sunland Village East, Mesa AZ.