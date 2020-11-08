 Skip to main content
William J. "Little Billy" Gnerlich Jr.

In Loving Memory of William J. Gnerlich Jr. "Little Billy" On His Second Year In Heaven.

8/19/1989 - 11/9/2018 There is not a day that goes past without memories of you, in all that we dream, in all that we do. We wake each new morning with a heavy heart, with that sadness and aching, now we are apart. We know you're with the angels in Heaven above, I asked them to bless you and send you our love. And comfort us and guide us through sorrow and pain, help us remember your smiles until we meet again. We love and miss you every day!!

Love, Mom, Dad, Mandy and Felix

