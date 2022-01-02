HEBRON, IN - William J. McLaughlin, age 70, of Hebron, passed away surrounded by his family December 29, 2021. He was a member of the Gary Sportsmen's Club. Bill enjoyed going to Two Bills Tap seeing his close friends and cracking jokes. He loved watching Dallas Cowboys, Chicago Cubs and Notre Dame. He was preceded in death by his mother and father; brothers: Donald and John "Jack" McLaughlin. Bill is survived by his loving wife Cheryl McLaughlin; son, Tim McLaughlin; daughter, Sandra McLaughlin; granddaughter, Lexi aka "grasshopper" McLaughlin; his best buddy, Hershey; many loving nieces and nephews. Visitation will take place on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 from 2:00–8:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 7667 E. 109th Ave., Crown Point. Interment Chapel Lawn Cemetery. www.burnsfuneral.com