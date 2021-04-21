Wiliam J. O'Brien Jr.
MUNSTER, IN — William J. O'Brien Jr., 84, of Munster, IN, passed away Sunday, April 18, 2021, surrounded by Family.
He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Dorothy;, dear children: William (Barbara) O'Brien III, Mary (late Kenneth) Foster, Daniel (Christine) O'Brien and Timothy (Dina) O'Brien; cherished grandchildren: Kyle, Kevin (fiancee Mackenzie Kasper) and Megan O'Brien, Ryan and Catherine Foster, Dr. Katie (husband Carl Ramos), Matthew, Grace and Thomas O'Brien, and Sean, Colin and David O'Brien; sister-in-law, Connie (late George) Beno; brother-in-law, James (Edyth) Figler; many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, William Sr. and Catherine O'Brien; sister, Eileen (late Sam) Pecoraro; parents-in-law, Joseph and Mary Figler; and brothers-in-law, William (late Kathryn) Figler, Robert (late Carolyn) Figler and John Figler.
Visitation will be at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, on Thursday, April 22, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (www.kishfuneralhome.net). A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Friday, April 23, at 12:00 p.m. at St. Thomas More Roman Catholic Church in Munster, including a final visitation from 11:30 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be at St. John Cemetery in Hammond, IN. Bill was a devoted member of St. Thomas More Church where he was an active member of the Parish Festival for 25 years. He was active in his children's and grandchildren's lives, attending all their graduations, games and activities. Bill was a member of the Munster Volunteer Fire Department for 49 years, serving as interim chief and then deputy fire chief. He also took great interest in the Chicago Fire Department and its history. He could tell you where every fire station in the city of Chicago was located. Bill spent his career as a salesman, selling computer banking systems to financial institutions across the country, earning the Top Salesman of the Year numerous times. In lieu of flowers, donations to Blue Ridge Community Farm would be appreciated. Blue Ridge Community Farm is a nonprofit working farm serving children and adults with disabilities. For more information please visit: www.blueridgecommunityfarm.org