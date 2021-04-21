William J. O'Brien, Jr.

Visitation will be at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, on Thursday, April 22, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (www.kishfuneralhome.net). A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Friday, April 23, at 12:00 p.m. at St. Thomas More Roman Catholic Church in Munster, including a final visitation from 11:30 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be at St. John Cemetery in Hammond, IN. Bill was a devoted member of St. Thomas More Church where he was an active member of the Parish Festival for 25 years. He was active in his children's and grandchildren's lives, attending all their graduations, games and activities. Bill was a member of the Munster Volunteer Fire Department for 49 years, serving as interim chief and then deputy fire chief. He also took great interest in the Chicago Fire Department and its history. He could tell you where every fire station in the city of Chicago was located. Bill spent his career as a salesman, selling computer banking systems to financial institutions across the country, earning the Top Salesman of the Year numerous times. In lieu of flowers, donations to Blue Ridge Community Farm would be appreciated. Blue Ridge Community Farm is a nonprofit working farm serving children and adults with disabilities. For more information please visit: www.blueridgecommunityfarm.org