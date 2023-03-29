SCHERERVILLE, IN - William J. Salas, age 76, late of Schererville, Indiana. He passed away March 24, 2023. Beloved husband to his wife of 54 years Connie (Glowczewski) Salas. Loving father to sons Jason (Elizabeth) and Daniel (Cindy) Salas. Cherished grandfather to Ella and Joren Salas. Dear brother to Tina (Dave) Nelson, Marianne Salas-Kushtiwala, and Ron Salas. Devoted uncle to many nieces and nephews.

Bill graduated from the University of Illinois at Chicago, was a member of the American Society of Clinical Pathology, and started the nuclear medicine programs at St. Joseph Hospital of Chicago and St Margaret Hospital in Hammond. He served as a hospital consultant for Chi Systems, and currently served as the toxicology director at TASC in Chicago.

Bill was a devout Catholic and an active member of St. Michael's Parish in Schererville, member of the Holy Name Society, longtime Eucharistic minister, president of St. Michael's theatre guild, and assisted in church festivals throughout the years, and enjoyed many church activities.

Visitation for Bill will be Thursday, March 30 from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. at ELMWOOD CHAPEL, 11300 W. 97th LN. (1/2 block west of US 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th LN.) St. John, IN. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 31 at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 1 Wilhelm St., Schererville, IN, with visitation available one hour before. For more information: 219-365-3474 or www.elmwoodchapel.com