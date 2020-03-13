William J. Tutlewski, 72, of Dune Acres, IN died on Sunday, March 8, 2020. His passing was sudden, after an exquisite evening enjoying what he loved most, time with friends to savor sunset from his home high over Lake Michigan. He leaves a void in the small beach town he called home for the past 13 years, a place where he loved life and will be remembered as a good neighbor and a great friend whose signature saying was "Every day is Saturday". He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Sharon (Frey) Tutlewski; son, William J. Tutlewski Jr.; stepdaughters, Lori Ann (Herb) Fitzgerald and Michelle (Eric) Hansen; grandchildren, Stephen, Lucas, Mikenzie, Lorraine, Kayla and Michael; brother, Robert (Delores) Tutlewski; and nephews, Robbie (Kaleigh) Tutlewski and John (Mandy) Tutlewski. He was preceded in death by his parents and niece, Jill Tutlewski. Bill was born April 15, 1947 in Gary, IN to Walter and Donna (Wranish) Tutlewski. His Polish father and Serbian mother met at Chicago's lively east side polka lounge, the old Club 505, dancing with the Smith Sisters, whose last name was actually Dabalski. His parents' ethnic influences assured Bill's childhood home in Gary was always full with the 3 p's: Perch, Pierogi and Polish Sausage, along with Serbian strudel pie and Palatschinke for good measure. A lifelong resident of Northwest Indiana, Bill embodied the best qualities of the "Region Rat" stereotype, manifesting in a lifetime of hard work and an unwavering commitment to his friends and family. His brother Bobby has said: "Sometimes you have the privilege of knowing a person who is truly unique, a rare individual who you always want in your corner. Bill was one of those people. He was someone you could look up to, and someone who was always there to offer help and guidance when the chips were down. To the day he died, even when times were tough, you would never hear him complain. Bill was a family man, a restaurant owner, an accountant and much more throughout his life. But beyond all that, he was a genuinely great human being who will be sorely missed." A mass of Christian burial will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 638 N. Calumet Rd., Chesterton, IN 46304. Visitation will follow from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 517 Broadway, Chesterton, IN 46304. A light lunch will be served and an afternoon of memories shared at he Dune Acres Clubhouse between 2:00 and 4:00 p.m.