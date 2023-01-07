NAPLES, FL - William James Barr, 82, of Naples, Florida passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, December 29, 2022. William (Bill) was born on February 20, 1940, in Gary, Indiana to Robert Joseph Barr Jr. and Julia Pisarski. Bill attended Saint Mark's Catholic grade school in Gary, and graduated from Bishop Noll High School in Hammond in 1958. He served as a sergeant in the United States Army, attended Purdue University, and worked at Bethlehem Steel in Burns Harbor from 1965-2017.

Bill is survived by his loving wife, Randi Barr, his daughters: Christine (James) Boulware (MN), Susan (Josh) Skube (IN), Kerry Barr (IL), and Charolette Schlecht (OK). Bill is also survived by his bonus sons: Clete (Jennifer) Mills (FL), Jared (Angela) Mills (OH), and Brad (Lori) Mills (OH). He loved his grandchildren very much: Ivie, Addison, Waverly, Lillian, Tucker, Logan, Lydia, Abra, Shay, Hank, Victoria, Geoffrey, KeeAnn, Brittney, and Matthew; as well as his eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Julia Barr, his brother Robert J. (Victoria) Barr, and his sisters Lillian (Milan) Bozich and Patricia Barr.