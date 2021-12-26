 Skip to main content
William James "Bill" Allos

Aug. 28, 1934 - Dec. 14, 2021

COLLIERVILLE, TN - William "Bill" J. Allos was a loving and caring husband, father and grandfather. He left this world on December 14, 2021 at the age of 87, with family by his side.

He was born to Paul and Donna (Miklova) Allos on August 28, 1934 in Mason City, Iowa. He attended college in Iowa and after serving in the army he met his wife Beverly (Woolcott) and had three children: Beverly (Jeff) Miller, James (George), Elizabeth (Carolyn); and two grandchildren: Stephanie (Monique) and Zach Miller.

Bill loved being outdoors and was grateful for every day he had. He loved to visit new places and would make new friends with everyone along the way. Bill will be missed by everyone who knew him.

At Bill's request, there will not be a service, just remember him in your own way.

