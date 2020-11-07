 Skip to main content
William James Kelley, Sr.

William James Kelley, Sr.

William James Kelley, Sr.

William James Kelley Sr.

CHICAGO, IL — William James Kelley Sr., fondly called Kelley, was born March 20, 1943, in Jackson, Mississippi. In 1946, his loving parents, Percy and Louise brought him to Chicago's South Side (Bronzeville area).

He leaves to cherish his memory his loving and devoted wife, Gwendolyn, and their children; his beloved sister, Jackie Whitted (Keith); his son, Jaime Bell; and special daughter, Lolita Jones.

Due to the restrictions imposed by the sate of Illinois because of the COVID-19 virus, a private memorial service will be held on Sunday, November 8, 2020. Memorial contributions can be made to: https://www.chicagoyouthcenters.org/kelleysr-memorial

