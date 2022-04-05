HIGHLAND, IN - William John Baldin, age 79, of Highland, IN, passed away on March 31, 2022. Preceded in death by his beloved wife Mylane Baldin, parents Albino and Maria Baldin, and brother Gino (Lynda) Baldin. William is survived by his sister Francis (Theodore) Wozniakowski and their children (late Marie), Theodore Jr. and Louisa; niece: Cherree (Brent) Leffel and their children Ava and Daniel; nephews: Terry (Darci) Baldin and their children Derek and Trever; John (Jo Ann) Baldin and their children Gianna, Brooklyn, and Britni (Roy Rodriguez).