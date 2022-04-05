HIGHLAND, IN - William John Baldin, age 79, of Highland, IN, passed away on March 31, 2022. Preceded in death by his beloved wife Mylane Baldin, parents Albino and Maria Baldin, and brother Gino (Lynda) Baldin. William is survived by his sister Francis (Theodore) Wozniakowski and their children (late Marie), Theodore Jr. and Louisa; niece: Cherree (Brent) Leffel and their children Ava and Daniel; nephews: Terry (Darci) Baldin and their children Derek and Trever; John (Jo Ann) Baldin and their children Gianna, Brooklyn, and Britni (Roy Rodriguez).
A Funeral Memorial Mass will be held on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Maria Goretti Church, 500 Northgate Drive, Dyer, IN with Father Charles Niblick officiating. Friends may visit with the family at the church from 9:30 a.m. until time of mass. Services conclude at the church and entrusted to SOLAN FUNERAL HOME. solanpruzinfuneralhome