June 23, 1926 - Jan. 26, 2023

MERRILLVILLE/HAMMOND - William J. Gay, age 96 of Merrillville formerly of Hammond passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 26, 2023.

William is survived by his loving wife of 76 years, Patricia R. Gay (nee Neff); one son, William T. (D.D. Landry) Gay of Las Vegas, NV; one granddaughter, Tracy Whorton of AL, three great-grandsons: Billy and Rusty Cherry and Andy Thomas all of AL; numerous friends including special friend Diane Sprouse.

William is preceded in death by one daughter, Linda Parker of AL; grandson in-law, Garry Whorton; parents, Thomas Gay and Elsie Powell; one brother, Thomas Gay; nieces: Lee Thomas, Judy Myron, Jerri Bontempt; nephew, Don Johnson and many friends.

In accordance with William's wishes no memorial service will be held, his cremation will be followed by private burial at Chapel Lawn Cemetery in Schererville, IN.

Bill was born in Hammond, IN and was a lifelong resident of Hessville. He served in the U.S. Coast guard on the USS Lansing (Destroyer Escort 388) for 2 1/2 years during WWII, upon returning he married his best friend and love of his life, Patricia Neff in 1946. Bill worked at Inland Steel for 33 1/2 years, retiring in 1982 as an electrical expediter in the 44" Hot Strip Mill. He also was a member of the Inland Steel 25-year club. He found much joy in the time spent with his family and was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to ECHO Hospice of Indiana.