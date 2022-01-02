HAMMOND - William John Machnikowski, age 81 formerly of Hammond, IN passed away on Sunday, December 26, 2021. He is survived by his children: Timothy (Darlene) Machnikowski, Catherine Ferguson and Steven (Nicole) Mac; grandchildren: Melissa Machnikowski and Aaron and Edward Mac; great-grandchildren: Aubree and Aurora; brother, Thomas Machnikowski; and many nieces and nephews. William was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Darlene (nee Teles) Machnikowski; mother, Lottie Machnikowski; younger brother, Robert Machnikowski; and nephew, David Machnikowski.

At the request of the family, Funeral Services were private and memorials may be made in Williams's name to the American Heart Association.

William was a long-time steelworker at LTV Steel. He had a passion for drag racing and raced at U.S. 30 Drag Strip for many years and was a gun enthusiast and trophy winning Marksman.