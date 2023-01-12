Jan. 29, 1948—Jan. 8, 2023

CHESTERTON, IN—William John Mshar Sr., age 74 of Chesterton, IN, passed away peacefully on January 8, 2023. He was born on January 29, 1948 in East Chicago, IN, to Walter and Anna (Slivka) Mshar, both of whom preceded him in death. On December 4, 1971 in East Chicago, IN, he married the love of his life, Susan M. Mshar, who preceded him in death on August 29, 2021.

He left behind his children: Rebecca (Justin) Oprish of Michigan, Jason (Laura Guill) Mshar of Valparaiso, IN, and Jennifer (Ricardo Cervantes) Mshar of Chesterton, IN; his grandchildren: Jeremy, Kayla, Liam, and Jose; his great-grandson, Cory; and by his siblings: Dory (Bob) Colbert, Christine Anderson, Anna Rice, Gregory Mshar, Victor (Linda) Mshar, Jerome (Debbie) Mshar, and Georgette Laposi.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was also preceded in death by his son, William Mshar Jr. on June 6, 2021; and by his siblings: Veronica Mshar, Patricia Kocoj, and Walter Mshar.

William was a devoted member of Our Lady of Sorrows and was a member of Holy Name Society. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He was an avid fisherman. He also enjoyed bird watching and walking through the woods looking at animals.

A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, January 16, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. at WHITE-LOVE FUNERAL HOME, 525 S 2nd St., Chesterton, IN with Father Paul Quanz officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until time of service at the funeral home.