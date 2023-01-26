William Joseph "Bill" Coughlin

June 7, 1947 - January 24, 2023

William Joseph Coughlin "Bill" (75) was born on June 7, 1947 to Ralpholene and William Coughlin in Chicago, IL. For the past 43 years he lived with his loving wife Nancy (Morgavan) in Valparaiso, IN. As he wished, Bill passed away peacefully in his sleep on January 24, 2023. He met his wife at St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart where they both worked in the Laboratory as Medical Technologists. Bill was promoted to LIS Director of the hospital computer systems where he ended his career after 25 years. He was respected, loved and cherished by all those who were lucky enough to work with him. His intelligence, heart and humor will be truly missed.

He is survived by his three children, Christine (Ryan), William "Billy" (Nicole) and Erin Coughlin. Later in life he became a 2nd father to his 8 grandchildren Grace, Giuliana, Gabriella, Ben, Rozaya, Andrew, Izabella and Madeline Coughlin. He stepped in as a "manny" too many times to count. From carting kids to school, doctor's appointments, sports events and church on Sundays, he was always there. Their hearts are broken by such a profound loss, knowing nobody will ever come close to filling the void of guidance, love and jokes that Grandpa always had. A Vietnam Army Veteran, Bill talked passionately about his country, politics and sports. A lifelong Chicago Cubs and Bears fan, his game commentaries and childhood stories of the "good ol’ days" will live on as amazing memories by his family and friends. He is also survived by his brothers John (Betsy) and Patrick Coughlin, brother in law John (Gail) Morgavan, Teresa Coughlin and nieces and nephews - Michael, Katharine, Kelly, Rebecca, Patrick, Natalie, Amanda and Alex.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Ralpholene and William, and sister-in-law Nancy Coughlin.

Visitation will be from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Friday, January 27, 2023 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E 113th Ave. Crown Point, IN 46307. Funeral services will be Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 11:00 AM in Descent of the Holy Ghost Church, 750 W. 61st Ave. Merrillville, IN 46410, with entombment to follow at Graceland Cemetery in Valparaiso. Following entombment the family wishes to invite friends and family to lunch around 3:00 PM at 14590 Arthur Henry Gibbs St. Hebron, IN 46341.

Although Bill's life could not go on forever, the family is comforted knowing his memories and stories will live on long after he is laid to rest. We were all lucky to have known him, and no amount of words can sum up how much he was loved.

Visit William's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.