VALPARAISO, IN - William Joseph Foster, 72, of Valparaiso passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020 at home with his family. He was born September 26, 1947 in Council Bluffs, IA to Joseph and Irene (Webster) Foster. Bill served proudly with the U.S. Army in Vietnam, receiving the Purple Heart in action with his artillery unit. He made his career with Ironworkers Local #395 for 45 years retiring in 2009. Bill served as a longtime Mentor with Porter County Veterans' Court, Independent Cat Society and Special Olympics Indiana. An avid fisherman of crappie, bluegill and walleye, he relished his time on the water.