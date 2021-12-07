HAMMOND, IN - On Wednesday, December 1, 2021, William Joseph ("Joe") O'Connor, age 69, of Hammond and Highland, IN, passed away after a recent fall and battle with subsequent illness.

Joe is survived by Sarah O'Connor, his wife of 30 years, and their four children Elizabeth, Will, Sean and Eileen O'Connor, as well as his sister Kate Flores (husband Sonny Flores) and niece Megan Malecki (husband Mitch Malecki). Joe was preceded in death by his brothers Mark O'Connor and Terry O'Connor, and his parents William ("Bill") O'Connor and Helen O'Connor (Rybak).

Joe was a graduate of Bishop Noll Institute (c/o 1970) and went on to study at the University of Notre Dame (c/o 1974), where he was an accomplished member of the Varsity Swim Team. After earning his law degree from Pepperdine University School of Law (c/o 1978) in Malibu, CA, he returned to Hammond where he practiced law for many years, both in private practice and for the City of Hammond.

While dedicated to the law, Joe was driven by creative pursuits. A prolific writer, composer and orator - he produced nearly 50 original songs, 125 creative themes, four books, one manuscript and delivered countless speeches, talks and monologues (often to unsuspecting and captive audiences).