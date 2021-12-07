HAMMOND, IN - On Wednesday, December 1, 2021, William Joseph ("Joe") O'Connor, age 69, of Hammond and Highland, IN, passed away after a recent fall and battle with subsequent illness.
Joe is survived by Sarah O'Connor, his wife of 30 years, and their four children Elizabeth, Will, Sean and Eileen O'Connor, as well as his sister Kate Flores (husband Sonny Flores) and niece Megan Malecki (husband Mitch Malecki). Joe was preceded in death by his brothers Mark O'Connor and Terry O'Connor, and his parents William ("Bill") O'Connor and Helen O'Connor (Rybak).
Joe was a graduate of Bishop Noll Institute (c/o 1970) and went on to study at the University of Notre Dame (c/o 1974), where he was an accomplished member of the Varsity Swim Team. After earning his law degree from Pepperdine University School of Law (c/o 1978) in Malibu, CA, he returned to Hammond where he practiced law for many years, both in private practice and for the City of Hammond.
While dedicated to the law, Joe was driven by creative pursuits. A prolific writer, composer and orator - he produced nearly 50 original songs, 125 creative themes, four books, one manuscript and delivered countless speeches, talks and monologues (often to unsuspecting and captive audiences).
Joe was a dedicated member of the Catholic church and served on the school boards for Bishop Noll and Our Lady of Knock Catholic schools. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and supported a number of charitable and community organizations.
Above all else, Joe was an incredibly proud father who's love (and sometimes hate) for Notre Dame football could only be outshined by his love for his kids and family.
Visitation will be held Thursday, December 9, 2021 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Avenue, Munster, IN. A Catholic funeral service will be held Friday, December 10, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at BURNS-KISH, followed by interment at St. John St. Joseph cemetery, 1547 167th St, Hammond, IN.
In lieu of sending flowers, please consider making a donation in his name to Bishop Noll Institute. https://www.bishopnoll.org/support-bni/donate-now.
