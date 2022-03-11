CEDAR LAKE, IN - William Joseph Kozlowski, age 57, late of Cedar Lake, IN, passed away March 8, 2022. Beloved husband of Nancy for 31-1/2 years. Loving father: of Valerie (Christopher Nichols, fiance) and Joshua Kozlowski; devoted son: of William and Dianne Kozlowski; dearest brother: of Peter J. (Linda) Kozlowski, Paul (Mandy) Kozlowski, and Mary (Chris) Carpenter; dear nephew of Alex Kozlowski and John Bakota; brother in law: of Anita Vickers and Robert (Sherri) Vickers; fond uncle: of Daniel (Stephanie) Kozlowski, Matthew (Beatrice) Kozlowski, Nicholas (Kelsey) Carpenter, Jennifer (Jordan) Travis, Alex Carpenter, Alex and Ryan Vickers, and Tyler Hast; and great uncle: of Madison, McKenzie, Ethan, and Liam Kozlowski.

Bill was a graduate of Holy Name Catholic School, Hanover Central High School Class 1983, and Purdue University. He started his insurance career in 1985,and worked along side his father and mother for many years. He became a Certified Insurance Counselor in 1995. He rose to become President of Kozlowski and Associates Insurance and Tax Center. Bill was greatly respected by his colleagues and customers. He always made time for those in need. Bill was a longtime parishioner of Holy Name Catholic Church serving in various capacities including President of the Parish Council and Head Usher. He was an avid hunter, loved to fish, ski, boat, attend concerts, and travel with his family

Visitation Sunday, March 13, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATORY – Cedar Lake 9931 Lincoln Plaza Way (1/2 block south of 133rd Ave. across from the library at Lincoln Plaza Way). Funeral Services Monday, March 14, 2022 with prayers at 10:30 a.m. from the Elmwood Funeral Chapel and Crematory Cedar Lake to Holy Name Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 a.m. with Fr. Ed Tlucek, Fr. Patrick Gawrylewski, and Fr. Tojy Jose officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to Autism Speaks preferred. For more information 219-374-9300 or www.elmwoodchapel.com