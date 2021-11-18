CROWN POINT, IN - William Joseph McLaughlin better known as Bill, Billy, Dad or Papa, passed away peacefully on November 14, 2021 at the age of 64 surrounded by his family who adored him. He was the most caring, selfless, loving, family man. Preceded in death by parents Barbara (Busse) and John McLaughlin of Evergeen Park, IL. He will continue to live on in the love of many: his long-term significant other, Rebecca Martinez; children: Laurisa Milici (Robert O'Byrne), Nicholas (Stephanie) Milici, Jacqueline(Mark) Dillon, Erin McLaughlin (Brandon LaRobadiere), Tiffany (Michael) Francisco, Carlos (Kristine) Martinez; siblings: Mary (Charles) Saak, Patrick (Wiesia) McLaughlin, Barbara Ann Casciola (Chris Marquardt), Jacqueline McLaughlin, Edward McLaughlin (Michael Brindley); grandchildren: Audrye, Avery, Aniston, Patrick, Alaina, Connor.
Visitation Friday, November 19, 2021 from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt.30/Pleasant Springs Ln.) Dyer, IN. Funeral Mass, Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. directly at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church 500 Northgate Dr. Dyer, IN, with a one-hour visitation to be held at the church prior to the service. Interment St. Casimir Cemetery – Chicago, IL. Memorials may be given to the Lung Cancer Research Foundation. (www.lungcancerresearchfoundation.org).
