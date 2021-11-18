CROWN POINT, IN - William Joseph McLaughlin better known as Bill, Billy, Dad or Papa, passed away peacefully on November 14, 2021 at the age of 64 surrounded by his family who adored him. He was the most caring, selfless, loving, family man. Preceded in death by parents Barbara (Busse) and John McLaughlin of Evergeen Park, IL. He will continue to live on in the love of many: his long-term significant other, Rebecca Martinez; children: Laurisa Milici (Robert O'Byrne), Nicholas (Stephanie) Milici, Jacqueline(Mark) Dillon, Erin McLaughlin (Brandon LaRobadiere), Tiffany (Michael) Francisco, Carlos (Kristine) Martinez; siblings: Mary (Charles) Saak, Patrick (Wiesia) McLaughlin, Barbara Ann Casciola (Chris Marquardt), Jacqueline McLaughlin, Edward McLaughlin (Michael Brindley); grandchildren: Audrye, Avery, Aniston, Patrick, Alaina, Connor.