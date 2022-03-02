Feb. 14, 1931 - Feb. 25, 2022

PORTAGE, IN - William Koveck, age 91, of Portage, IN, passed away on Friday, February 25, 2022.

William is survived by three sons: David (Ann), William B. (Pamela), Michael (Vikki); seven grandchildren: Brett, Stephen, Robert, Alec, Adrianna, Carson, and Calista; brother, Joe (Carol) Koveck; three great grandchildren: Lucas, Maya and Olivia.

William was preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years, Tasia; by two sisters: Mary Uskert and Ann Vahary.

William was a member of Protection of the Virgin Mary Orthodox Church, Merrillville. He was a graduate of Froebel High School, Class of 1949, and was retired from U.S. Steel in Gary after 38 years of dedicated service. After retirement from U.S. Steel, William also served seven years as a custodian for the Portage Township School System. William enjoyed being with his family and friends, and served many years as a mentor and coach to his three sons.

Friends may visit with the family on Friday, March 4, 2022 at GEISEN-PRUZIN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 6360 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410 from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM with a Panahida Service at 7:00 PM.

Additional visitation will take place at Protection of the Virgin Mary Orthodox Church, 8600 Grand Blvd., Merrillville, IN 46410, on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 9:30 AM until time of Funeral Service at 10:00 AM with Fr. Jacob Van Sickle officiating.

Entombment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.

Visit William's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.