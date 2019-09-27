{{featured_button_text}}

MICHIGAN CITY, IN - William L. Connor, 75, of Michigan City, IN passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019. He is survived by his brother, Mike (Karen) Connor; sister, Sharyn Connor; several stepchildren and many loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Deborah Connor.

Visitation will be Friday, September 27, 2019 from 2:00-6:00 p.m. with a Funeral Service at 6:00 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN. Interment will be on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Pine Lake Cemetery, Laporte, IN.

Bill retired from ArcelorMittal and served with the U.S. Army.

