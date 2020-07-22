VALPARAISO, IN - William L. Pauley, 85, of Valparaiso passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, July 18, 2020. He was born April 18, 1935 in East Brady, PA to William N. and Frances (Mizner) Pauley, graduated from Goshen High School in Damascus, OH, received a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from Penn State University and served proudly with the U.S. Army Ordinance Division from 1958 - 60. Bill made his career with U.S. Steel for nearly 30 years before transitioning into the real estate business for 22 years as owner of Pauley Real Estate. Bill enjoyed participating in races, marathons, and triathlons, having won numerous events in his age group well into his 70's and 80's. He was an inspiration and mentor to others and was honored to run as a Torchbearer in the Indiana Bicentennial. He was thrilled to attend the Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. with son Bruce as his companion in 2019.