William L. Wedel

DYER, IN - William L. Wedel, age 75, of Dyer, IN, formerly of Country Club Hills, and Chicago, IL, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 7, 2022. Loving husband of Carol A. Wedel, nee Adamek. Devoted father of Brian (Angela) Wedel and Tim (Nicole) Wedel. Cherished grandfather of Kaylee, Kira, Aiden, Carter, Brayson, and the late Dylan; great-grandfather of Charlotte. Dear brother of Alan Wedel, the late Mary (late Bill) Blameuser, Robert (late Dolly) Schubert, Kurt Schubert, and the late LeRoy Wedel. Preceded in death by his parents William and Bernice Wedel. Kind uncle of many nieces and nephews. Bill was a proud United States Navy Veteran, was loved by many, and will be dearly missed.

Visitation Tuesday, October 11, 2022 from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. Funeral service Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt.30/Pleasant Springs Ln.), Dyer, IN, with Deacon Jim Renwick officiating. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery – Merrillville, IN. For further information, please call 219-322-7300 or visit our online obituary and guestbook at www.SMITSFH.com

