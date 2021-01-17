William L. "Will" Harmon Sr.

HAMMOND/PORTAGE, IN - Willard L. Harmon, Sr., "Will", age 90, of Hammond and Portage, IN, passed away on Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at Methodist Hospital Northlake in Gary, IN, due to complications from COVID. A U.S. Navy Veteran, and retired Machinist with National Can, Will was a member of the Machinists and Atomic Workers Union. An aspiring traveler, he once took his family on a "camping trip" to Alaska. As an early advocate for the disabled, Will was involved with establishing programs in Lake and Porter County. He and his wife had a long history of volunteering. As a member of the Salvation Army, they served hot coffee and food to recovery workers at the Flight 4184 plane crash site in Roselawn, 25 years ago. One of the most rewarding times was serving as counselors at the Salvation Army's summer camps for young adults. As members of The Elks, they would go dancing up to three times a week at various venues. And lastly, as members of Bonner Senior Center, they enjoyed the comradery of the other "youngsters" their age.