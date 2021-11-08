William "Little Billy" Gnerlich Jr.

 Skip to main content
Aug. 19, 1989 - Nov. 9, 2018

IN LOVING MEMORY OF WILLIAM J. GNERLICH JR. "LITTLE BILLY" ON HIS 3RD YEAR IN HEAVEN

The moment that you left us, our hearts split in two. One side filled with memories, the other side died with you.

We often lay awake at night when the world is fast asleep, and take a walk down memory lane with tears upon our cheeks. Remembering you is easy, we do it everyday, but missing you is a heartache that never goes away. We hold you tightly within our hearts and there you will remain. You see life has gone on without you, but will never be the same.

We love and miss you every day !!

Love, Mom, Dad, Mandy, and Felix

