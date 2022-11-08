 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

William "Little Billy" Gnerlich Jr.

  • 0
William "Little Billy" Gnerlich Jr.

Aug. 19, 1989 - Nov. 9, 2018

IN LOVING MEMORY OF WILLIAM J. GNERLICH JR. "LITTLE BILLY" ON HIS 4TH YEAR IN HEAVEN

When tomorrow starts without me and I'm not here to see, if the sun should rise and find your eyes filled with tears for me. I wish so much you wouldn't cry, the way you did today, while thinking of the many things we didn't get to say. I know how much you love me, as much as I love you, and each time you think of me, I know you'll miss me too. When tomorrow starts without me, don't think we're far apart, for every time you think of me, I'm right there in your heart.

We love and miss you every day !!!!

Love, Mom, Dad, Mandy, and Felix.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Elon Musk reportedly considers putting all of Twitter behind a paywall

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts