William "Little Billy" Gnerlich Jr.

Aug. 19, 1989 - Nov. 9, 2018
IN LOVING MEMORY OF WILLIAM J. GNERLICH JR. "LITTLE BILLY" ON HIS 4TH YEAR IN HEAVEN
When tomorrow starts without me and I'm not here to see, if the sun should rise and find your eyes filled with tears for me. I wish so much you wouldn't cry, the way you did today, while thinking of the many things we didn't get to say. I know how much you love me, as much as I love you, and each time you think of me, I know you'll miss me too. When tomorrow starts without me, don't think we're far apart, for every time you think of me, I'm right there in your heart.
We love and miss you every day !!!!
Love, Mom, Dad, Mandy, and Felix.