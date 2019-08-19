WILLIAM "LITTLE" BILLY GNERLICH

Happy 30th Birthday "Little Billy." We miss you and think of you every day.
If tears could build a stairwell and memories were a lane, I would walk right up to Heaven and bring you home again. No farewell words were spoken, no time to say goodbye, you were gone before I knew it, and only God knows why. My heart still aches with sadness and secret tears still flow, what it means to lose you, no one will ever know... Love, Mom, Dad, Amanda, Daisy, & Felix X O