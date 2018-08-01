CHESTERTON, IN - William 'Larry' Ryan Jr., age 72 of Chesterton, IN passed away on Saturday, July 28, 2018 at 7:30 p.m. at his residence. He is survived by his wife of over 50 years, Ingrid C. nee Anderson; his two sons, Jeffrey L. Ryan of Valparaiso, IN and Regan B. (Jessica) Ryan of Chesterton; his daughter, Gretchen C. (Drew) Rhed of Chesterton,IN; and by his six grandchildren: Lucas, Gabrielle, and Dominic Rhed; and Madelyn, Taylor, and Morgan Ryan all of Chesterton, IN. Larry had seven siblings: Therese Horlocker (deceased), Maureen (James) Cook of Valparaiso, IN, Dennis (Ruthann) Ryan of Bartlett, IL, Michael (Laura) Ryan of Valparaiso, IN, Mary Cook of Cincinnati, OH, Kevin (Amanda) of Chesterton, IN, and Robert of Valparaiso, IN. He is also survived by his 16 nieces and nephews. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, William and Helen (Jones) Ryan of Porter.
Larry was a graduate of Chesterton High School, class of 1964. He also graduated from Ball State University in 1968. In 1968, he joined Midwest Steel in Portage, Indiana and worked there for 35 years.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Saturday, August 4, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Ann of the Dunes, 433 Golf Wood Rd, Beverly Shores, Indiana with Father John Barasinski officiating and Pastor Erik Bernth participating. There will be a visitation from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the church on Saturday. Burial will take place at a later date at St. Patrick Cemetery in Chesterton. The family will receive friends on Friday, August 3, 2018 from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at WHITE-LOVE FUNERAL HOME, 525 S 2nd St., Chesterton, Indiana. The Rosary will be recited at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be given to the following: St. Ann of the Dunes, 433 Golf Wood Rd, Beverly Shores, Indiana; St. Patrick Catholic School, 640 N Calumet Rd, Chesterton, IN; VNA Hospice, 2404 Valparaiso Street, Valparaiso, Indiana 46383; or to Augsburg Lutheran Church, Augsburg Evangelical Lutheran Church, 100 N Mineral Springs Rd, Porter, Indiana. Memories may be shared at: