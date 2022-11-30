 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
EAST CHICAGO, IN - William M. Glass, age 83, of East Chicago, passed away November 24, 2022. He was preceded in death by his wife, D. Joyce Glass. William is survived by his daughters: Stacey Glass-Rhodes, Laurie Glass- Curry; 10 grandchildren, including his beloved David Umlauf; several great-grandchildren; two step-sons: D. Bradley and Mark K. Umlauf; brother: Ronald C. Glass; and sister-in-law; M. Jayne Glass. Visitation will take place on Friday, December 2, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the funeral at 6:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. www.burnsfuneral.com

