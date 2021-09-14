William M. Hebert

Aug. 18, 1925 - Sept. 12, 2021

LAKE STATION, IN - William M. Hebert, age 96, of Lake Station, IN, passed away on Sunday, September 12, 2021.

William is survived by his 12 children: Daniel (Dannette) Hebert, Frederick (late Donna) Hebert, Vicky Bernard, Mary Beabout, Bill (Pamela) Hebert, Janice (Samuel) Lozada, John (Diane) Hebert, Paul Hebert, Peter (Jennifer) Hebert, Andrew (Kara) Hebert, Dawn (Phil) Johnson, Diane (Joseph) Arias; 22 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and brother, Donald Hebert.

William was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Hebert; and grandchild, Brent Hebert.

William was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church and Lake Station's Historical Society. He was a World War II veteran, serving in the U.S. Navy. William was a part of St. Clement Council and was President of Hobart Federal Savings for 22 years.

Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at PRUZIN BROTHERS Portage Chapel, 2700 Willowcreek Rd., Portage, IN 46368.

Prayers will take place on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at 9:15 AM at Pruzin Brothers Portage Chapel.