William M. Robare IV "Bill"

HAMMOND, IN - William M. Robare IV, age 38, of Hammond, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.

He is survived by his mother, Barbara A. Robare; three sons: William M Robare V, Damian Robare and Tyler Hendron; girlfriend, Maryann Hendron; auntie, Gayellen "Aunt Jackie" Brown; grandfather, Porfirio "Bubba" Paz; five cousins: Melissa, Megan, Scott, Mark and Rachelle; as well as numerous friends including Tommy, Nick, Vince and Jay.

Preceded in death by his father, William M. Robare III "Bill the Scrapman".

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME, 7042 Kennedy Avenue, Hammond (Hessville). Cremation will follow. Due to Covid-19 restrictions face mask are required and no food will be permitted in the funeral home.

Bill was born in Oak Lawn, IL and grew up in Hammond. He attended Clark High School. Bill enjoyed remodeling homes and working with his hands and could build about anything. He was employed by the Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers local union #52 as a Tuck Pointer. He was a loving father, son and friend who will be dearly missed.

For more information you may call Bocken Funeral Home at (219)-844-1600, or www.bockenfunerals.com