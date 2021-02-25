Jan. 28, 1951 - Feb. 22, 2021

HAMMOND, IN - William M. Rogers Sr. of Hammond, age 70, passed away on February 22, 2021. He was born on January 18, 1951 to Alma Ruth Nowacyzk and Lester Ray Rogers.

William was retired from LTV Steel and U-Haul Chicago Assembly. William loved spending time with his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother Alma Ruth Nowacyzk and father Lester Ray Rogers.

He leaves to cherish his memories four sons: Richard R. Rogers, Scott A. (Conny) Rogers, Eric E. Rogers and William M. Rogers Jr. (Karli). Eight grandchildren Gregory B.Rogers, Zachary W. Rogers, Catalina Rogers, Cielo Rogers, William M. Rogers III, Patricia M. Rogers, Laurales I.R. Rogers and Lucius W.C. Rogers. One sister Sharon Mashburn; two brothers: Steven and Timothy Rogers; and numerous nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. He'll be greatly missed by all who loved him.

William's Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 27, 2021 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at KUIPERFUNERAL HOME, 9039 Kleinman Road, Highland, IN 46322.

The Rogers family would like to invite everyone to the "Party" at 4:30 p.m. at Knights of Columbus 1400 S. Broad Street Griffith, IN 46319.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.KuiperFH.com for the Rogers family.