William M. Wilson, Jr.

HAMMOND, IN — William M. Wilson, Jr., age 53, of Hammond, IN passed away Thursday, November 4, 2021.

He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Tracee C. Wilson (nee Thomas); four children: Senetra Wilson, Royal (Nellie) Donald, Nathan Wilson and Aleicia Wilson; grandchildren: Triston, Tamia, Cavi, Ja'Sierra, Zi, Royce and Mello; siblings: Constance (Sam) Harris, Nancy (Lamont) Dent, Talmar (Savannah) Wilson, Marquita (Richard) Knechtle, Warren Wilson, Breanne Wilson and Britton Wilson; special cousin, Inell (Karston) Wright-Waxton; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Preceded in death by his parents, William M. Wilson, Sr. and Ida B. Wright; favorite uncle, Roy Lee Wright.

Visitation at the FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN will be from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, November 12, 2021. Private cremation to follow. Pastor James Lopez will hold services at 6:00 p.m. Friday.

William was an employee at NIPSCO for eight years. He was a U.S. Army Veteran stationed at Ft. Stewart, GA and a member of the American Legion in Hammond, IN. To share an online condolence, logon to www.fifefuneralhome.com.