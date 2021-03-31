KOUTS, IN — William Mark Simons, 62, of Kouts, passed away March 26, 2021. He was born December 3, 1958, to William Dale and Sharon Jane Simons, both of whom survive, along with his wife, Mary "Maggie" Simons; and the four children he was blessed with: William Mark Simons Jr. (Stephanie), Melissa Winecky (Chris), Matthew Simons and Monica Simons; two brothers and one sister, Michael Simons (Lori), Brian Simons (Kimberly) and Tamara Wolfe (Don); and the grandchildren he was blessed with: Marissa, Leroy, Eric, Bentley, Leah and Nathan.