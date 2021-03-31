 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
William Mark Simons

William Mark Simons

{{featured_button_text}}
William Mark Simons

William Mark Simons

Dec. 3, 1958 — March 26, 2021

KOUTS, IN — William Mark Simons, 62, of Kouts, passed away March 26, 2021. He was born December 3, 1958, to William Dale and Sharon Jane Simons, both of whom survive, along with his wife, Mary "Maggie" Simons; and the four children he was blessed with: William Mark Simons Jr. (Stephanie), Melissa Winecky (Chris), Matthew Simons and Monica Simons; two brothers and one sister, Michael Simons (Lori), Brian Simons (Kimberly) and Tamara Wolfe (Don); and the grandchildren he was blessed with: Marissa, Leroy, Eric, Bentley, Leah and Nathan.

He was a loyal employee of Kingsbury Castings in LaPorte, Indiana, where he worked for 38 years, retiring in January of 2021 as a result of illness. Mark loved fishing, camping and spending time with his family.

Following cremation at Angelcrest Crematory a private family ceremony will be accorded.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New owner takes the wheel at Checkered Flag Imports after 50 years in Region

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts