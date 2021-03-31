William Mark Simons
Dec. 3, 1958 — March 26, 2021
KOUTS, IN — William Mark Simons, 62, of Kouts, passed away March 26, 2021. He was born December 3, 1958, to William Dale and Sharon Jane Simons, both of whom survive, along with his wife, Mary "Maggie" Simons; and the four children he was blessed with: William Mark Simons Jr. (Stephanie), Melissa Winecky (Chris), Matthew Simons and Monica Simons; two brothers and one sister, Michael Simons (Lori), Brian Simons (Kimberly) and Tamara Wolfe (Don); and the grandchildren he was blessed with: Marissa, Leroy, Eric, Bentley, Leah and Nathan.
He was a loyal employee of Kingsbury Castings in LaPorte, Indiana, where he worked for 38 years, retiring in January of 2021 as a result of illness. Mark loved fishing, camping and spending time with his family.
Following cremation at Angelcrest Crematory a private family ceremony will be accorded.