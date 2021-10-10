CROWN POINT, IN - William Martin Best, Jr., 78, of Crown Point, Indiana passed away peacefully with his children by his side on October 4, 2021.

William (Bill) was born in Gary, IN to Helen and William Best, Sr. An alumni of Lew Wallace High School, he began his career at US Steel Gary Works as an Electrical Apprentice in 1961. In 1965, Bill married the love of his life, Judith Velligan, in East Chicago, IN. Together for 50 years, they enjoyed raising a family, traveling and visiting local casinos.

At US Steel, Bill advanced to Area Manager of Electrical Services/Crane Repair and remained there until his retirement in 1999. Later, he joined Calumet Coach in Calumet City, IL, returning to his trade as an Electrician.

Bill will be remembered by all who knew him as an avid storyteller. He enjoyed the great outdoors and often relayed stories about family fishing trips to Crystal Falls, MI and more.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, by his sister Judy Stefan, and by his wife Judith Best. He is survived by his children: Susan McCowan (Stuart) and David Best (Michelle); by his sister Debbie Leguen; and by his grandchildren: Jason Best (Hailey Smith), Emily Best, Alyssa McCowan, Chris Best, Conner McCowan and William Best.

A private family service was held on October 8, 2021 at Calumet Park Funeral Chapel/Mausoleum in Merrillville, IN. Anyone wishing to honor Bill's legacy is asked to make a donation to Sunshine PAWS at PO Box 72, Crown Point, IN 46308 or online at www.sunshinepaws.org. Visit www.mycalumetpark.com to view full obituary and leave condolences.