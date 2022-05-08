 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
William Michael "Bill" Hoffmann

Jan. 8, 1959 - April 2, 2022

FLORENCE, SC - A memorial service to honor the life of William Michael "Bill" Hoffmann, 63, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 8601 Harrison Ave., Munster, IN 46321. The Rev. Peter A. Speckhard will officiate.

Bill was born in Hammond to the late William A. and Margaret (nee) Alden Hoffmann. Bill departed this life to his Heavenly Father peacefully in his sleep on April 2, 2022, in Florence, SC. He had a warm personality that was evident by his love for people. He thoroughly enjoyed being with his family and especially his grandchildren

He is preceded in death by his parents, William "Bill" and Margaret "Peg"; brother, Jeffrey; and sister, Patricia (Wente).

Left to cherish his memory are his sons: Christian, (Florence, SC), Joshua, (Peoria, IL); brothers: David and Robert; sisters: Barbara Cramer and Jeri Bush; ex-wife and close friend, Dorothy; their 13 grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.

Memorials may be made in his honor to the music department of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, in Munster, IN, or to any charity of your choice.

