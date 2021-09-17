William Michael Paige

Aside from teaching, coaching was one of many side jobs Bill held in a colorful lifetime. While in school he worked on the painting crew of the Elgin, Joliet and Eastern Railway (EJ&E); taught driver's education in the Gary School; managed Wells Street Beach in Miller, ran the pool at the Gary Country Club, and along with his brother, John, and a third partner, owned and operated Jean's Place, a neighborhood bar in Chicago, for 14 years.

He hosted notorious parties in his basement bar, took pride in grilling, roasting Thanksgiving turkeys, and preparing his famous beef stroganoff; captured and shared thousands of photos with friends and family; never turned down the opportunity to visit New Orleans (especially if it meant attending Jazz Fest); regaled his grandchildren with stories of the trips he earned across America as a paperboy; and was proud to raise his family next door to his best friend, Thomas "Tiny" Hirchak.

A lifelong sports fan, Bill took particular pleasure in introducing his sons to the joys and pitfalls of both Chicago (especially the Cubs) and IU sports. He attended 39 NCAA Final Fours in his lifetime and was a founding member of Cal Sag University. Bill was also a dedicated jogger, missing few days over nearly 50 years of running.