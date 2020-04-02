William Mihalo

William never retired from doing the things he loved: spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren. He loved educating his family about their Carpatho-Rusyn heritage and made several trips to Europe and Slovakia to meet the relatives of his parents. Later in life he spoke of his adventures during the war. At the age of 77, he learned to use the internet so he could stay in touch with friends and family. He loved being physically active and continued going to the Purdue Calumet gym and later the Jeffersonville YMCA. He stayed physically active until a month before he died.

Bill and Olga loved the Indiana Dunes and were early members of Save the Dunes when recruited by their friend Sylvia Troy.

Bill brought people together with his magnetic presence and enthusiasm for life. For the past years, his family traveled from across the United States to celebrate his birthday with him. In his 99 years, he, like so many of the "Greatest Generation," dedicated his life to making this world a better place by focusing on people and what brings them together. He loved meeting people and would strike up a conversation by asking someone if they served in the military or what they did for a living.

Services will be private with a memorial to be announced later. Donations in his name can be made to Save the Dunes, 444 Barker Road, Michigan City, IN 46360.