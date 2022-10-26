HAMMOND, IN - William O. Judge, age 93, of Hammond passed away on Sunday, October 23, 2022. He is survived by his children: Pam (Tom) Bock, Ed (Ann) Judge, Bonnie (Frank) Settles, and Trudy (Dan) Rittenhouse; daughter-in-law, Pam Judge; brothers: Ronald Judge and Fred (Lib) Judge; eleven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley; his son, Gerald; and his parents: Luther and Irene Judge.

William was retired from Standard Beauty Supply in Highland where he was a salesman for over 50 years. He was a longtime member of the Isaac Walton League in Griffith. He loved fishing and hunting.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, October 28 at 10:00 AM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME at 921 W. 45th (Glen Park) Avenue in Griffith with Pastor Debra Schowengerdt officiating. Burial will follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville. Friends may meet with the family on Thursday, October 27, 2022, from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at White Funeral Home in Griffith.

For more information, please call WHITE FUNERAL HOME at (219) 924-4100 or visit us at www.whitefuneralhomeofgriffith.com