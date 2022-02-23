Jan. 8, 1952 - Feb. 17, 2022

LEAGUE CITY, TX - William Obie Allen, age 70, of League City, Texas, passed away with family at his bedside, on February 17, 2022, after a lengthy battle with diabetes and end-stage liver disease.

William was born on January 8, 1952, to William Woodrow and Verna Mae (Eagan) Allen in Batesville, Arkansas.

After graduating from Morton High School in Hammond, Indiana in 1969, William went on to study Computer Applications with Indiana University. It was at Morton High where William met his high school sweetheart, Lauretta Jane Green. William and Laurie were married on September 8, 1973. William later accepted a position with the Hammond Police Department and maintained part ownership of the 7-11 convenient store in Hammond, Indiana. William went on to work several other jobs, as working is what he most enjoyed doing. William accepted job positions as a process operator in various chemical plants around the country, with some of the most notable being in Indiana, Illinois, Mississippi, California, Ohio, western Texas, and Florida.

In his free time, William enjoyed fishing, classic cars, watching old westerns, and being with his two children, Heather (Glen) and Christian.

William was predeceased by his wife, Laurie Allen; his father, William W. Allen and several aunts; uncles; and cousins who have passed before him.

William is survived by his daughters: Heather (Glen) and Christian; mother, Verna Allen; sister, Sharon (Allen) Orenick; niece, Racquel Orenick; nephew, Todd (Charlene) Orenick; former wife, Mary Allen; and several other family members and friends, who love and will miss him forever.

William asked that he be cremated, and no services be conducted in his honor.

Donations and other monetary memorials may be made to the American Liver Foundation, American Diabetes Association, or to the University of Texas Medical Branch.