William Odis Woods

William was born on May 5, 1938 in Madison County, Alabama to the late William Preston and Emma (nee Hill) Woods. On August 9, 1958 he married the love of his life, Dewanda Lawrence and together they shared 57 years. He retired from Gelita with 35 years of service. William was an avid outdoorsman who loved deer hunting, fishing and gardening. Each spring you would find him at his cabin crappie fishing and each fall he would return to deer hunt with family and friends. He enjoyed bowling in numerous leagues across the region for over 40 years. And every year he would plant a garden that would over produce for family and friends. He also enjoyed canning the fruits of his labors each summer and fall with family, friends and strangers alike.