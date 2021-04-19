May 5, 1938 - April 1, 2021
William Odis Woods, age 82, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 1, 2021.
He is survived by his daughter, Kandy Jo (Ronnie) Chalos Sr.; grandsons: Ronnie (Holly) Chalos Jr., Jonathan Chalos and Stephen (Jacqueline) Chalos; great-granddaughters: Kaylee, Emma and Remi Chalos; great-grandson, Gunnar Chalos; sister, Betty Jewel (late Hurley) Tucker; brother-in-law, Joseph (Chris) Lawrence; sister-in-law, Bertha (Earl) Dozier; as well as a host of nieces, nephews and friends he had a special place in his heart for.
Preceded in death by loving wife of 54 years, Dewanda Woods; sisters: Ophelia Willoughby, Evelyn Eldridge and Rosellar Biniecki; brothers: Marlyn Woods and L.W. Woods; and great-grandson, Bryce William Chalos.
William was born on May 5, 1938 in Madison County, Alabama to the late William Preston and Emma (nee Hill) Woods. On August 9, 1958 he married the love of his life, Dewanda Lawrence and together they shared 57 years. He retired from Gelita with 35 years of service. William was an avid outdoorsman who loved deer hunting, fishing and gardening. Each spring you would find him at his cabin crappie fishing and each fall he would return to deer hunt with family and friends. He enjoyed bowling in numerous leagues across the region for over 40 years. And every year he would plant a garden that would over produce for family and friends. He also enjoyed canning the fruits of his labors each summer and fall with family, friends and strangers alike.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 12:00 PM at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME (8178 Cline Avenue Crown Point, IN) with Minister Reecinda Burns officiating.
Interment to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Crown Point, IN.
Friends are invited to meet with the family on Thursday morning from 10:00 AM until time of service at the funeral home.
Due to the current conditions of Covid-19, masks are required for attendance at the funeral home and cemetery.