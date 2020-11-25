William P. Jarrett (Peter)

June 9, 1954 - Nov. 17, 2020

HAMMOND, IN — William P. Jarrett (Peter), 66, of Hammond, IN, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at St. Margaret Hospital. Peter was born to William H. and Fannie M. Jarrett in East Chicago, IN, on June 9, 1954. He was the second eldest of four children. He accepted Christ at an early age and later on in life, became an ordained minister. He is survived by one caring son, William Christopher Jarrett, of Southfield, MI; one loving brother, Raynard, and one devoted sister, Willie Ann Jarrett, both of Hammond; a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by father, William H.; and mother, Fannie M. Jarrett; and sister, Brenda F. Broader.

Mr. Jarrett retired from the East Chicago Public School system and was also previously employed at Ameritech for many years. He holds a multitude of outstanding achievements and credentials including, but not limited to: Hammond High School class of 1972; bachelor of science in management and graduate of Purdue University Krannert's Business Opportunity Program (BOP) class of 1976; and MBA from Indiana Wesleyan University class of 1988. He was a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., Gamma Rho Chapter, Purdue University, and also a member of the Masonic Lodge.

In honor of Peter's final wishes, there will be no public service. If anyone wishes to send condolences or resolutions to the family, please send to P.O. Box 764 Hammond, Indiana 46325. Peter will be greatly missed by all who loved him dearly. Professional arrangements entrusted to: Hinton & Williams Funeral Home, 4859 Alexander Ave., East Chicago, IN 46312.